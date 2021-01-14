12 police cops sacked over temple demolition in Karak

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has dismissed dozens of policemen including two Station House Officers (SHOs) for negligence in protecting the temple site.

The inquiry report of the incident said, the government dismissed twelve policemen including two SHOs and suspended other 33 personnel for a year.

The report also recommended Commandant Frontier Reserve Police (FRP) to conduct a departmental inquiry against its 27 police personnel.

The basic task of the police is to protect the lives and properties of the people and there shall be no compromise on it, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP Sanullah Abbasi.

Earlier on December 30, a charged crowd destroyed a temple by setting it on fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district of Karak.

The mob stormed the temple, set it ablaze and demolished it.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has also taken suo motu notice of setting fire to a temple in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier on January 1, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan announced that the provincial government would rebuild Karak’s Hindu temple that was vandalised and burned by a mob and orders have been issued in this regard.