Sarwat Gilani too hot to handle in latest bold pictures

LAHORE – Lollywood diva Sarwat Gilani, best known for her impeccable acting in Churails and Joyland, is raising the temperature with her stunning look in the latest pictures.

Western attires are what Pakistani celebrities love to flaunt these days and Sarwat also did the same as she never misses a chance to leave her fans in awe.

The 40-year-old is an avid social media user, however her recent clicks, doing rounds on the internet, were not shared by her official account. In her latest pictures, the Qatil Hassinon Ke Naam star flaunted a short blouse with a deep neck, coupled with a Juniper toned coat.

With celebrities being trolled left and right, Gilani was at the mercy of moral police as the actor comes under fire for her wardrobe choices.

Here’s how people reacted:

The actor known for her on-point graceful fashion choices left the masses upset and disappointed at times. Sarwat and her husband Fahad Mirza were part of a racy photo shoot that has drawn criticism from some circles.

Gilani entered showbiz with Dil Ki Madham Boliyan in 2005, and later starred in Malal. Lollywood diva has to his credit many hit projects including Azar Ki Ayegi Baraat, the web series Churails, Jawani Phir Nahi Aani, and Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan.