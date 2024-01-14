Search

What will be the new petrol prices in Pakistan from Jan 16?

Web Desk
01:40 PM | 14 Jan, 2024
petrol price in pakistan
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's interim government is expected to announce another cut in petrol, and diesel for the second half of January amid fluctuations in international prices and changes in the local currency.

It was reported that the caretaker setup will reduce petrol and diesel prices by up to Rs10 per litre in the upcoming fortnight review. 

Local media reports quoting well-informed sources said fusion of lower international prices, and appreication of local currency will help government pass on relief to the inflation-hit people.

Meanwhile, diesel prices are also said to be lower by around Rs2 per litre.

Rates of almost all POLs moved down globally over past fortnight while PKR gained against the greenback while the premium on procurement of petrol had also come down.

In international market, price of petrol plunged by more than dollar from $84.50 to $83 per barrel in couple of weeks while diesel saw negative trjaecrtory.

Amid the fluctuations in global prices, Pakistani rupee gained against the USD, currently hovering around Rs280 from about Rs283.50 in the Dec-23.

With the above-mentioned changes, the petrol price is slated to come lower around Rs9 per litre and that of diesel will be around Rs2 per litre. 

In talks with IMF, Pakistani government set target to garner Rs869 billion in petroleum levy during the FY 24 but expert said it could be more than Rs900 billion by the end of June.

Currently, Pakistanis are being charged about Rs82 per litre tax on both petrol and diesel.

Petrol price in Pakistan 

Products Jan 24 Prices
Petrol Rs267.34
HSD Rs276.21

Petrol, diesel prices slashed in Pakistan

Web Desk

02:10 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Check latest election symbols allotted to PTI candidates after Supreme Court’s verdict

09:18 AM | 14 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 14, 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 14 Jan forex rates

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Sunday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 306.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.26 756.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.45 39.85
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.97 923.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 730.83 738.83
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 328.79 331.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates increase in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 14 January 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw an increase on Sunday amid a positive trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 14 January 2024

On Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs221,000 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs189,480.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,582, 21 karat rate at Rs193,375 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,750.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465

