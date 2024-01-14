What will be the new petrol prices in Pakistan from Jan 16?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's interim government is expected to announce another cut in petrol, and diesel for the second half of January amid fluctuations in international prices and changes in the local currency.
It was reported that the caretaker setup will reduce petrol and diesel prices by up to Rs10 per litre in the upcoming fortnight review.
Local media reports quoting well-informed sources said fusion of lower international prices, and appreication of local currency will help government pass on relief to the inflation-hit people.
Meanwhile, diesel prices are also said to be lower by around Rs2 per litre.
Rates of almost all POLs moved down globally over past fortnight while PKR gained against the greenback while the premium on procurement of petrol had also come down.
In international market, price of petrol plunged by more than dollar from $84.50 to $83 per barrel in couple of weeks while diesel saw negative trjaecrtory.
Amid the fluctuations in global prices, Pakistani rupee gained against the USD, currently hovering around Rs280 from about Rs283.50 in the Dec-23.
With the above-mentioned changes, the petrol price is slated to come lower around Rs9 per litre and that of diesel will be around Rs2 per litre.
In talks with IMF, Pakistani government set target to garner Rs869 billion in petroleum levy during the FY 24 but expert said it could be more than Rs900 billion by the end of June.
Currently, Pakistanis are being charged about Rs82 per litre tax on both petrol and diesel.
|Products
|Jan 24 Prices
|Petrol
|Rs267.34
|HSD
|Rs276.21
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.
On Sunday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.26
|756.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.45
|39.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.97
|923.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.83
|738.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.79
|331.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw an increase on Sunday amid a positive trend in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs221,000 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs189,480.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,582, 21 karat rate at Rs193,375 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,750.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.