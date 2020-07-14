UAE’s Covid-19 vaccine enters final testing stage
Associated Press of Pakistan
09:25 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
UAE’s Covid-19 vaccine enters final testing stage
Share

DUBAI – The UAE's healthcare sector has moved on to the third stage of Covid-19 vaccine research and clinical trials, a UAE Health minister has announced.

If it proves to be effective, "we will move on to mass production of the vaccine", said Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention.

He revealed that a research will be conducted on two types of vaccinations in the third phase.

"We have more than 15,000 volunteers for the study and trials. All conditions and requirements for the safety of volunteers have been met," the health minister said. "We will follow best global standards for the research," Khaleej Times reported.

He added that this progress counts as a major achievement for the UAE health sector.

The UAE had earlier announced that it had started phase 3 clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine that is expected to be available by the end of 2020 or early 2021.

Al Owais also announced that the UAE has conducted over 4 million COVID-19 tests.

The country had introduced one of the world's most comprehensive testing and tracing regimes early on. With accelerated mass testing, the country has managed to carry out the maximum number of tests in a record time. It also plans to conduct over two million tests in the next two months. The UAE leads when it comes to testing per million population.

More From This Category
UAE’s Covid-19 vaccine enters final testing ...
09:25 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
Pakistani university announces fee waiver for ...
09:18 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
Coronavirus – Punjab extends lockdown till July ...
09:03 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
China announces firm support for Iran nuclear deal
07:16 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
US carries out first federal execution in 17 ...
06:31 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
Iran drops India from Chabahar rail project
01:53 PM | 14 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Glee star Naya Rivera is dead at 33
06:09 PM | 14 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr