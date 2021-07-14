Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 14 July 2021
09:25 AM | 14 Jul, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 14, 2021 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|159.40
|160
|Euro
|EUR
|186.10
|188.10
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|217.60
|220.60
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|42.15
|42.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|42.10
|42.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|118.10
|120.10
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.70
|388.70
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|125.10
|127.10
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.65
|16.90
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.50
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|115.70
|117.70
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.10
|160
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:25 AM | 14 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan records slight uptick in COVID cases with around 2,000 new ...09:10 AM | 14 Jul, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 July 202108:43 AM | 14 Jul, 2021
- PML's Moonis Elahi all set to join federal cabinet12:58 AM | 14 Jul, 2021
- Death toll in Iraq Covid hospital fire rises to 9212:44 AM | 14 Jul, 2021
Ghana Ali reveals she is a Hafiz-e-Quran
11:13 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
- Minal Khan sings for fiancé Ahsan07:52 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
- Alizeh Shah's latest pic with cryptic caption takes the internet by ...08:43 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
- Hareem Farooq’s dance video goes viral05:30 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021