Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold video goes viral
Lollywood diva Anoushay Abbasi left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold fashion video that has stormed the internet.
The Prem Gali star, who often faces criticism due to his lifestyle choices, is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and has managed to garner ample praise for herself.
Taking to Instagram, Abbasi left the temperature soaring high as she shared the stunning video with her fans. "Can’t go on without you. Film by @farazsheikhofficial_ x @citrustalent Mua @gillhoraib. Special thanks @iyasiralikhan", captioned the Raqs e Bismil actor.
Anoushay is a talented and beautiful Pakistani actress, model and former VJ, who belongs to an artistic family. She made her debut in acting in 2010 in the drama serial ‘Mere Anganai Main.’ Despite playing supporting roles in each series, Anoushay has gained immense love and recognition from the audience.
