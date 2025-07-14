Activist Nigar Khan Niazi goes missing in another case of enforced disappearance

ISLAMABAD – Social media activist and political commentator Nigar Khan Niazi has reportedly gone missing in country’s federal capital, sparking concerns of yet another case of enforced disappearance in Pakistan.

Niazi, who has been missing for the past four days, sprked concerns as his family members approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) for his recovery.

In petition filed by Nigar Khan’s brother through advocates Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha, and Ansar Kiani, family members sought urgent action for his safe return. According to the petition, Nigar Khan has been missing for four days, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

The petitioner appealed to court to direct authorities to present him if any FIR exists against him and to identify and take action against those responsible for his alleged abduction.

Islamabad court also held hearing on another missing person’s case involving a citizen named Naseem Butt, who reportedly disappeared from the jurisdiction of the Khana police station. Justice Inam Amin Minhas heard the case and issued notices to the federal government and Islamabad Police, seeking their response.

During proceedings, the counsel for Naseem Butt’s wife informed the court, “Unknown persons abducted him during the night between July 8 and 9. This is an urgent matter; we request an early hearing.”

Justice Minhas acknowledged the urgency but stated, “We are issuing notices; once the responses are received, we’ll proceed accordingly. I may not be available on the next date, but the matter will be placed before the available bench.”