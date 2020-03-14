Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe dismisses coronavirus rumor

Misinformation about the coronavirus is spreading.

Earlier this week, a rumor spread that Daniel Radcliffe had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, thanks to a fake tweet from a hoax BBC News Twitter account, @BBCNewsTonight.

“BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus,” the tweet read. “The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed.”

However, the Harry Potter star has shut down the fake online report. According to Buzzfeed News, the actor's publicist denied the claim.

"Not true," the publicist told the publication.

Radcliffe himself dismissed the rumours in an interview with Smallzy’s Surgery radio show.

“I walked into the hair and makeup room on a play yesterday, and the makeup artist was like, ‘My niece has just texted me and told me you’ve got corona,’” the actor said.

“I think it’s just because I look ill all the time, so you can believably say it about me. ‘Cause I’m very pale. But, you know, flattered they chose me.”

Previously, acclaimed Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus.

We hope everyone stays safe and those suffering have a speedy recovery.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!