Indian troops kill Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth identified as Mudassir Ahmed Butt during a cordon and search operation in Shutloo area of the district.

Meanwhile, noted US daily The New York Times in a report revealed that New Delhi police concertedly moved against Muslims and actively helped Hindu mobs that targeted Muslims and their homes during the deadly riots that gripped the Indian capital last month.

The report says that several videos have surfaced of Delhi police assaulting Muslims protesters and urging Hindu mobs to join in the attacks.