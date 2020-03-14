Pakistan confirms 28 coronavirus cases while death toll rises to 5,043 across the globe

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has confirmed 28 cases of the coronavirus while the death toll rises to 5,043 around the world.

In a press conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza announced that there were 28 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Earlier, seven new cases emerged in Taftan who have been kept in isolation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also called upon the entire nation to unite in playing a positive role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus.

While chairing the National Security Committee meeting, especially called to review the current status of coronavirus pandemic and Pakistan's response to it several precautionary measures were taken to halt the coronavirus spread in the country.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,176 people have died in China, followed by 1,016 in Italy, and 514 in Iran.

Since COVID-19 was first detected in December last year, more than 134,300 people have been infected in 121 countries and territories.