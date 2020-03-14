COVID-19: EU warns against unilateral virus travel restrictions
11:38 AM | 14 Mar, 2020
BRUSSELS - The European Union (EU) has warned its member states against imposing unilateral travel bans to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that travel bans cannot be the most effective measure against the virus, however, she added that health screening at borders and airports is necessary as a precautionary measure.
Since COVID-19 was first detected in December last year, more than 134,300 people have been infected in 121 countries.
