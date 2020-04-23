1st Ramadan-ul-Mubark on Saturday, announces Ruet-e-Hilal

ISLAMABAD – The moon of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak has not been sighted anywhere in the country and 1st Ramzan-ul-Mubark will be on Saturday.

This was announced by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, while talking to media in Karachi after chairing meeting of the committee.

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman urged people, especially the patients, to avoid visiting mosques and offer their prayers at homes.

He also called for strictly following the 20-point SOPs for mosques announced by government, warning that the government will take strict action against those found involved in violating the SOPs.