1st Ramadan-ul-Mubark on Saturday, announces Ruet-e-Hilal
Web Desk
09:57 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
1st Ramadan-ul-Mubark on Saturday, announces Ruet-e-Hilal
Share

ISLAMABAD – The moon of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak has not been sighted anywhere in the country and 1st Ramzan-ul-Mubark will be on Saturday.

This was announced by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, while talking to media in Karachi after chairing meeting of the committee.

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman urged people, especially the patients, to avoid visiting mosques and offer their prayers at homes.

He also called for strictly following the 20-point SOPs for mosques announced by government, warning that the government will take strict action against those found involved in violating the SOPs.

More From This Category
Pakistan Army will not take IS allowance, says DG ...
12:13 AM | 25 Apr, 2020
Chinese doctors team arrives Pakistan to support ...
11:51 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program: 146.47 mln ...
10:51 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
COVID-19: Pakistan extends countrywide lockdown ...
08:50 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
PIA reduces UAE-bound special flights’ fares by ...
01:45 PM | 24 Apr, 2020
Pakistan COVID-19 cases can surge to 200,000 by ...
12:25 PM | 24 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tom Hanks gives a boy named Corona a special gift after he’s bullied
05:26 PM | 24 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr