Mother's Day being celebrated across the world today

Web Desk 12:17 PM | 14 May, 2023
Source: pixabay

It’s time to thank your mother for her love and to tell her how special she is as Mother's Day is being observed across the world today on Sunday.

The day is celebrated to honor mothers for their contributions to the family and society as a whole. Mother's Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

On this day, people usually present mothers with flowers, cards, and other gifts. As some keep their feelings to themselves, others took to Twitter to express their feelings for their mothers.

In some countries, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. This year, Mother's Day falls on May 14.

The celebration of Mother's Day dated back to ancient times, as Greeks and Romans also used to celebrate festivals honoring mother goddesses.

Twitter reactions:

Celebrating Mother's Day: A TikTok guide to making your mom feel special

