Govt likely to cut petrol price by Rs3.40 per litre
Web Desk
09:43 AM | 14 Nov, 2020
Govt likely to cut petrol price by Rs3.40 per litre
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has proposed a reduction in the prices of petroleum products in wake of rupee growth against the US dollar.

As per the sources, the cut in petrol and diesel prices is for the second half of November. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) working has revealed that there is room for Rs3.40 per litre cut in petrol and Rs2.5 per litre in diesel prices.

The updated prices will be announced on November 15 after the approval of PM Imran Khan.

Earlier, for the first fortnight of November, the government had cut the petrol price by Rs1.57 per litre and diesel by Re0.84 per litre.

Petrol is being sold now at Rs102.40 per litre, diesel Rs103.22 per litre, Kerosene Rs65.29 per litre and LDO at Rs62.86 per litre. The regulator will send a summary to the Finance Division. The government would make a decision on November 15 to make it effective from the next day.

More From This Category
LIVE – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi ...
11:36 AM | 14 Nov, 2020
World Diabetes Day – Pakistan ranks fourth in ...
11:26 AM | 14 Nov, 2020
Pakistan's economic recovery pace fastest in ...
10:41 AM | 14 Nov, 2020
Govt likely to cut petrol price by Rs3.40 per ...
09:43 AM | 14 Nov, 2020
Main suspect in Kashmore gang-rape case killed by ...
12:08 AM | 14 Nov, 2020
Justice Qaiser Rasheed takes acting charge as PHC ...
10:10 PM | 13 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shocked and saddened by the tragic news: Bollywood reacts to Asif Basra's death
04:15 PM | 13 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr