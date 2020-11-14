Pakistan's economic recovery pace fastest in Sub-continent, says PM Imran
Web Desk
10:41 AM | 14 Nov, 2020
Pakistan's economic recovery pace fastest in Sub-continent, says PM Imran
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan will soon control inflation as we are moving towards economic recovery faster than any other country in the Sub-continent.

Taking it Twitter on Saturday, the premier tweets, “Our Sensitive Price Index shows a decline for 2nd consecutive week, in contrast to the situation in other parts of the subcontinent. InshaAllah, we will bring inflation further under control”.

Earlier on Friday, he wrote a similar manner tweet, MashaAllah Pak moving towards economic recovery faster than any country in subcontinent & this despite having to deal with Covid 19 challenge. LSM's impressive growth of 7.7% in Sept. Our Industrial Energy Package will help add capacity & raise production.

The premier called the LSM sector’s 7.7pc growth in September as “impressive”, hoped that the Industrial Energy Package announced by the government would help add capacity and raise production.

More From This Category
LIVE – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi ...
11:36 AM | 14 Nov, 2020
World Diabetes Day – Pakistan ranks fourth in ...
11:26 AM | 14 Nov, 2020
Pakistan's economic recovery pace fastest in ...
10:41 AM | 14 Nov, 2020
Govt likely to cut petrol price by Rs3.40 per ...
09:43 AM | 14 Nov, 2020
Main suspect in Kashmore gang-rape case killed by ...
12:08 AM | 14 Nov, 2020
Justice Qaiser Rasheed takes acting charge as PHC ...
10:10 PM | 13 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shocked and saddened by the tragic news: Bollywood reacts to Asif Basra's death
04:15 PM | 13 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr