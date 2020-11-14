Pakistan's economic recovery pace fastest in Sub-continent, says PM Imran
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan will soon control inflation as we are moving towards economic recovery faster than any other country in the Sub-continent.
Taking it Twitter on Saturday, the premier tweets, “Our Sensitive Price Index shows a decline for 2nd consecutive week, in contrast to the situation in other parts of the subcontinent. InshaAllah, we will bring inflation further under control”.
Earlier on Friday, he wrote a similar manner tweet, MashaAllah Pak moving towards economic recovery faster than any country in subcontinent & this despite having to deal with Covid 19 challenge. LSM's impressive growth of 7.7% in Sept. Our Industrial Energy Package will help add capacity & raise production.
The premier called the LSM sector’s 7.7pc growth in September as “impressive”, hoped that the Industrial Energy Package announced by the government would help add capacity and raise production.
