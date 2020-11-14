World Diabetes Day – Pakistan ranks fourth in the world

ISLAMABAD – With 90 per cent cases of type II diabetes, Pakistan stands at fourth in the world, second among 21 countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

World Diabetes Day marked around the globe today Nov 14. New figures highlight the alarming growth of diabetes around the world including Pakistan.

Nearly 415 million people in the world are suffering from this chronic disease and the number is expected to increase up to 642 million by the end of 2030. Around 80 per cent of diagnosed diabetic patients belong to low- and middle-income countries.

In a seminar entitled “Diabetes: Protect Yourself and Your Family”, which was organised by the Department of Biochemistry in collaboration with the University of Karachi Alumni Association (UKAA) Baltimore, Washington, USA. On this occasion, a poster competition was also held to mark World Diabetes Day.

Dr. Nauman Ijaz an endocrinologist and the state TV official highlights the reasons for high diabetes prevalence in Pakistan. he writes,

Reasons of high diabetes prevalence in Pakistan a. Genetic predisposition including high Insulin Resistance b. Dietary indiscretion. Diet has become part of the cultural folklore, unfortunately, is unhealthy. c. Lack of awareness. d. Apathy towards mandatory exercise.

2/3 e. self denial f. Myths with reference to side effects of mandatory medicines & resistance to life style modifications g. Poor primary, secondary even tertiary care facilities h. Affordability issues i. Poor compliance & follow ups j.Resistance to early insulin therapy. — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) November 14, 2020

Proactive campaigns, awareness, subsidized medicines & insulin therapies, vigilant follow-ups are need of the hour to curb the disease.