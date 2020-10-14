Misbahul Haq steps down as chief selector
12:01 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Team Head Coach, Misbah-ul-Haq has announced to step down as chief selector today (Wednesday).
According to media details, Misbah-ul-Haq will formally make the announcement shortly.
Misbah had taken charge of the post in 2019.
More details awaited…
- President Dr Alvi confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz on Admiral Muhammad Amjad ...01:33 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
-
- Punjab issues SOPs for public rallies, gatherings amid COVID-1912:41 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
-
- Petroleum product prices may reduce from October 1612:13 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
-
- Priyanka Chopra aims to bring diversity in Hollywood12:05 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- John Cena ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh11:22 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020