Misbahul Haq steps down as chief selector 

12:01 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Team Head Coach, Misbah-ul-Haq has announced to step down as chief selector today (Wednesday).

According to media details, Misbah-ul-Haq will formally make the announcement shortly. 

Misbah had taken charge of the post in 2019.

More details awaited…

