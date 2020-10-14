New COVID-19 travel advisory issued by CAA
12:49 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
New COVID-19 travel advisory issued by CAA
KARACHI - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued new travel advisory to contain the spread of COVID-19, dividing the passengers coming from abroad into two categories.

According to the new CAA advisory, Individuals arriving from China, Japan, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and other countries have been placed in category A and have been given exemption from coronavirus test and PCR.

Passengers of category B will undergo COVID-19 test within 96 hours before travelling. All travelers arriving from abroad will have to fill health declaration form.

The new advisory will remain into effect from October 19 till the end year 2020.

