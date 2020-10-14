Pakistani soldier embraces martyrdom in terrorist attack from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI – A soldier of the Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom after terrorists opened fire from the Afghan side of the border between two Asian neighbours, the military's media wing said Wednesday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has identified the deceased as Havaldar Tanvir, who was performing his duties in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

https://twitter.com/OfficialDGISPR/status/1316299986485862406

Another soldier sustained injured, the ISPR added.

This is a developing story. More to follow