Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah faces NAB in Roshan Sindh Program scam
01:49 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Share
KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Roshan Sindh Program inquiry today (Wednesday).
According to media details, a four-member team of NAB has interrogated the chief minister regarding sugar subsidy case and wheat crisis.
The anti-graft watchdog has claimed that several companies won contracts worth billions of rupees for the project by paying bribes.
The Sindh chief minister faced the inquiry over multiple cases for about one hour in the NAB office.
- 2020 Billboard Music Awards: Post Malone, Billie Eilish nab coveted ...10:45 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
- Fake accounts case: NAB issues arrest warrants for Asif Zardari10:39 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
-
- Time for all of us to take COVID sop's seriously again, says Planning ...10:11 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
-
2020 Billboard Music Awards: Post Malone, Billie Eilish nab coveted awards
10:45 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
-
- Twitter flooded with memes as Apple launches iPhone 12 without any ...03:46 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
- Kangana Ranaut criticises ad about interfaith marriage for supporting ...02:28 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020