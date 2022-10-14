Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 14, 2022

09:05 AM | 14 Oct, 2022
Source: File photo
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 14, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 220.2 222.45
Euro EUR 212.2 214.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 242.15 244.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 60.25 60.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 58.55 59.15
Australian Dollar AUD 137.71 138.95
Bahrain Dinar BHD 578.35 582.86
Canadian Dollar CAD 160.81 162.26
China Yuan CNY 30.91 31.16
Danish Krone DKK 28.78 29.13
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.7 28.05
Indian Rupee INR 2.65 2.73
Japanese Yen JPY 1.1 1.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 700.77 705.77
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 47.24 47.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 122.66 123.86
Norwegians Krone NOK 20.5 20.8
Omani Riyal OMR 564.74 569.23
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 60.37 60.87
Singapore Dollar SGD 153.43 154.73
Swedish Korona SEK 19.58 19.88
Swiss Franc CHF 220.79 222.54
Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3

