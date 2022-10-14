Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 14, 2022
09:05 AM | 14 Oct, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 14, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|220.2
|222.45
|Euro
|EUR
|212.2
|214.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|242.15
|244.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|60.25
|60.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|58.55
|59.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|137.71
|138.95
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|578.35
|582.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|160.81
|162.26
|China Yuan
|CNY
|30.91
|31.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|28.78
|29.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|27.7
|28.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.65
|2.73
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.1
|1.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|700.77
|705.77
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|47.24
|47.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|122.66
|123.86
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|20.5
|20.8
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|564.74
|569.23
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|60.37
|60.87
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|153.43
|154.73
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|19.58
|19.88
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|220.79
|222.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.2
|6.3
- Imran Khan terms PTI Senator Azam Swati’s arrest ‘shameful act’09:20 AM | 14 Oct, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:05 AM | 14 Oct, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 October 202208:14 AM | 14 Oct, 2022
- PAKvNZ: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 5 wickets to win triangular ...08:00 AM | 14 Oct, 2022
-
- Saba Qamar's fun video goes viral10:18 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
- LUX Style Awards 2022 - Entering 3rd decade of celebrating and ...08:40 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
- Meera rocks the internet in western attire10:46 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022