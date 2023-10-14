Exploring the old Lahore neighbourhood where Babar Azam's journey began

LAHORE - Star batsman and captain of Pakistan's national cricket team, Babar Azam hails from a vibrant lower-middle-class neighbourhood in the heart of Lahore.

In this captivating feature by Yasir Shami for Daily Pakistan, we embark on a journey exploring the personal and professional evolution of the once-aspiring young player, who played street cricket in the winding alleys of this neighbourhood but now holds the title of the world's No. 01 ODI batsman.

The story unravels with insightful on-spot interviews, featuring individuals who bore witness to Babar's early struggles, characterized by unwavering hope, unrelenting dedication, and sheer perseverance, which ultimately propelled him to glory.

This feature aims to provide an intimate firsthand account of the transformative path that turned Babar into the #UnstoppableBabar. It serves as a wellspring of encouragement for those seeking to follow in his footsteps and achieve success in their lives. #UTouBabarHai