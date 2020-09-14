Judge suspended over brawl with Punjab lawmaker's husband in Islamabad
Web Desk
06:46 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
Judge suspended over brawl with Punjab lawmaker's husband in Islamabad
Share

ISLAMABAD - Additional Sessions Judge Malik Jahangir Awan was suspended on Monday following his brawl with husband of Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Abida Raja in Islamabad last night.

Islamabad High Court has issued a notification, directing the judge to stop working until further notice. 

Earlier today, a lower court has issued a notice to Secretariat police station SHO, seeking explanation in the case till September 16, after hearing a petition filed by a judge.  

On Sunday, MPA Raja’s husband Chaudhary Khurram allegedly thrashed the judge on Constitution Avenue after they engaged in a fight over the crossing of a traffic signal. 

In response, the judge drew his pistol from his car and fired shots at Khurram's feet, but no one injured in the incident. 

Both parties were shifted to police station after police responded to the reports of brawl. 

More From This Category
KP starts universal health insurance system
10:19 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla
09:47 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
PM Imran vows to pursue motorway gang rape ...
09:04 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
No threat can deter nation’s resolve, says COAS ...
11:53 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
Pakistan’s National Assembly passes bill to ...
10:11 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
Pakistan’s political map: India suffers ...
09:11 PM | 15 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Harvey Weinstein to be stripped of British royal honor
06:42 PM | 15 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr