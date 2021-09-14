SHC bars Zohaib from making statements against late Nazia Hassan’s husband

05:43 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
SHC bars Zohaib from making statements against late Nazia Hassan’s husband
Share

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) has barred Zohaib Hassan from making statements against late Pakistani pop diva Nazia Hassan’s husband Mirza Ishtiaq Baig.

The high court issued the order while hearing Rs1 billion damages suit filed by Baig against his brother-in-law over issuing baseless statements.

SHC has also directed Zohaib to appear before the court on October 7.

In his petition, Baig said that Zohaib levelled baseless allegations against him and talked contemptuously about him in an interview to a private TV channel.

Mirza said that Nazia fought against cancer for a long time, but even then Zohaib declared his death unnatural in his interview. He said that British authorities had issued a death certificate for Nazia, but Zohaib was levelling baseless allegations against him and talking about him contemptuously. He asked the court to stop Zohaib from speaking against him.

Mirza has also said in his petition that Zohaib should apologise over his remarks and pay him Rs1 billion damages for tarnishing his reputation.

Nazia Hassan was poisoned by ex-husband: Zohaib ... 11:31 AM | 13 Aug, 2021

Famed singer Nazia Hassan’s brother Zohaib Hassan said that her sister was poisoned by her husband Ishtiaq ...

More From This Category
Sumbal Iqbal slammed for wearing bold dress
06:00 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
Ertugrul's Esra Bilgic shares the trailer of her ...
04:25 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz celebrate Kabir's ...
05:20 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
Sohai Ali Abro shows off her killer dance moves ...
03:40 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
Natasha Ali's new dance video goes viral
03:18 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
Latest episode of 'Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay' ...
02:30 PM | 14 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
SHC bars Zohaib from making statements against late Nazia Hassan’s husband
05:43 PM | 14 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr