Twitter users compare US withdrawal from Afghanistan and Vietnam

Amid reports that Taliban are all set to take over Kabul and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country, social media users are comparing the US defeat in Afghanistan to the US defeat in Vietnam.

Drawing the comparison between the two retreats of the United States, a Twitter user posted two pictures. One picture is showing a US military helicopter evicting the US Embassy staff from Saigon, Vietnam in 975 and the other picture is showing a US military helicopter evicting the US Embassy staff in Kabul, Afghanistan in 2021.

PHOTO 1: US diplomat evacuate US from embassy via helicopter as the #Taliban enter #Kabul from all sides. #Afghanistan (2021)



PHOTO 2: US diplomat evacuate US from embassy via helicopter as the PAVN & Viet Cong capture of Saigon, Vietnam (1975) pic.twitter.com/YamWmzjOay — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) August 15, 2021

Many other social media users too responded angrily to the situation developing in Pakistan — the US and all its Western allies withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, Taliban taking control of Afghanistan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country.

NEW: US AMBASSADOR HAS LEFT THE EMBASSY IN #KABUL. He and the flag are at the airport, per @CBSNews. — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) August 15, 2021

A Twitter user wrote, “History repeated Folded hands Departing images of the US in the wars of Vietnam and Afghanistan, decades apart in time, yet so close in feelings of heartache, shock, and defeat.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Two iconic images clicked 45 years apart. The US Embassy staff fleeing from Saigon (top) and Kabul (bottom). Never trust a friend who leaves you saying he'll be back - Old Vietnamese saying.”

Two iconic images clicked 45 years apart. The US Embassy staff fleeing from Saigon (top) and Kabul (bottom).



Never trust a friend who leaves you saying he'll be back - Old Vietnamese saying. pic.twitter.com/AIItm8aReA — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) August 15, 2021

Earlier, Afghanistan’s Tolo News TV ran the news of President Ashraf Ghani’s departure from the country as a Breaking News.