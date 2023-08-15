Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar set to take up Sindh reins as caretaker CM

KARACHI – Sindh ruling alliance and opposition parties decided to appoint former Sindh High Court chief justice Maqbool Baqar as the caretaker chief minister of the southeastern region.
Baqar’s name was finalised after extended consultations between outgoing Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the Leader of Opposition in the dissolved provincial assembly Rana Ansar. Sindh announced his name hours soon before the deadline was about to expire.
Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori gave assent to the appointment of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as caretaker Chief Minister under Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution.
The former Supreme Court judge will take oath as caretaker chief minister today on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Mr. Baqar expressed his desire to play his role in upholding the law and the Constitution.
In his interaction with a local media outlet, he said holding polls was a key responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and he would assist the election body as per the law and the constitution.
Calling the current situation difficult, Baqir said he would try to resolve the people's problems.
Justice Maqbool Baqar hailed from the country’s largest city Karachi. He got his basic education in the port city and completed his Law degree from the University of Karachi in 1979.
He started his career as an advocate in the Sindh High Court in the 80s, and after decades of practice, Baqar became Additional Judge High Court in 2002. From 2002-2015, he served as a judge of the Sindh High Court and was elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan three years later.
He penned several key judgments, including some high-profile political cases, and the Baldia factory fire case. Justice (retd) Baqar also gave dissenting notes in Justice Qazi Faez Isa vs Federation of Pakistan.
Known for his critique of the judiciary, he was attacked by a militant outfit in a bomb explosion back in 2013. The former jurist suffered injured with law enforcers and later underwent surgery.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.
During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.
In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.
The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
