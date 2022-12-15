Supreme Court bans transfers in Punjab, KP police

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has banned the transfer of police officials in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in wake of political intrusion in the transfers and postings.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised of Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Athar Minallah heard the case as recurrent political interference, especially under the new government, has pushed Punjab police to cul-de-sac.

The apex court now ruled that the police officials should not be transferred or posted before the completion of their tenure on the post.

A bench led by CJP Bandial further summoned a list of police officials transferred in all provinces during the last decade. Court lamented that IGP was changed every eight months and stressed that reasons must be mentioned for the premature relocation of a police officer.

SC mentioned that CPO or DPO-level officers should not be removed before a tenure of three years.

Earlier, the federal government withdrew the services of Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, while he later took the charge on an apex court order. His appointment remained a bone of contention as Punjab CM Elahi stopped the CCPO from relinquishing the charge.