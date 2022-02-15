Petrol price likely to hit all-time high in Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Petrol and diesel prices are expected to touch an all-time high on the heels of higher international oil prices and the application of additional petroleum levy.
Reports in local media said prices of all key petroleum products are estimated to go up between Rs10-13 per litre from today for the next fortnight.
Diesel prices are also expected to surge Rs15-18 per litre as oil prices skyrocketed in the global market in aftermath of Russia-Ukraine tensions.
As of now, petrol is being sold at Rs147 per litre, high-speed diesel (HSD) at Rs144 and light diesel oil (LDO) at Rs114 per litre. In Asian trade, Brent crude was trading at 96 per barrel and WTI was trading at 95 per barrel.
Earlier in January, the Imran Khan-led government postponed the application of an additional Rs4 per litre petroleum levy, opposing the condition of the global lender to keep the prices unchanged.
Petrol price likely to cross Rs150 as another ... 11:13 AM | 13 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Petrol price is expected to cross Rs150 per litre for the first time in the country’s history ...
Petroleum products generate most of their revenue in light of their massive consumption in the country. Average petrol sales reportedly touched 750,000 tonnes per month against the monthly consumption of around 800,000 tonnes of Hight Speed Diesel.
Petroleum prices to remain unchnaged in February 07:25 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected a proposal to increase petroleum prices by up to Rs14 for ...
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- vivo V23 5G Launched in Pakistan — Featuring Amazing Portrait ...02:26 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Taliban urge US to reverse decision of halving Afghan assets01:17 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Petrol price likely to hit all-time high in Pakistan12:44 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Erdogan in UAE on historic visit to revive strained ties12:18 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran launches Pakistan's first instant payment system ‘Raast’11:42 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Ahad Raza Mir, Dananeer Mobeen and Shahveer Jafry spotted at a dinner05:55 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Shahid Afridi and Arwa leave fans touched with latest adorable video04:45 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Shuja Haider lashes out at Indian music director for plagiarising his ...04:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022