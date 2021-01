Tahmina Javed enters Pakistan's drama industry

The ‘Khaani’ star, Sana Javed, who recently married the pop star Umair Jaswal, is all set to welcome her second younger sister in the Pakistani drama industry.

Last year Sana Javed’s sister Hina Javed made her debut in the showbiz and now Tahmina Javed has decided to follow the footsteps of her super talented sisters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahminajaved.official (@tahmina_javed.official)

Tahmina Javed, the younger sister of Sana Javed took to Instagram to share a picture of from an upcoming drama serial Chamak Damak.

Tahmina seems much excited about starting a career on television. She surely has big shoes to fill in as her sister has set a high bar with a bunch of exceptional performances, like in Khaani.