IN PICS: Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal share unseen shots of their Nikkah
03:08 PM | 24 Oct, 2020
Actor Sana Javed and singer Umair Jaswal recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Karachi.
The couple shared pictures from their wedding nuptials on social media on Tuesday to announce the happy news.
The duo looked absolutely beautiful together as Umair donned an off white-shalwar kameez and Sana looked breathtaking in a peach ensemble.
But on Thursday, Javed took to Instagram to share even more unseen portraits from their Nikkah ceremony.
