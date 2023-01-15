Search

KP CM Mahmood Khan says summary for dissolution of assembly to be sent to governor on 17th 

Web Desk 07:42 PM | 15 Jan, 2023
Source: file photo

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Sunday that the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly would be sent to the governor on January 17.

The move comes after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

In a tweet, the KP CM said that according to the directives issued by Imran, the summary for dissolving the KP Assembly would be sent to the governor on Tuesday.

“Inshallah the PTI will return with a two-thirds majority,” he said.

On Saturday, the KP CM had reiterated that he wouldn’t hesitate for even a moment to dissolve the provincial assembly as and when he was instructed by Imran to do so.

Punjab Assembly dissolved 

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had formally advised the governor to dissolve the provincial legislature on Thursday.

The Punjab Assembly automatically stood dissolved late on Saturday evening, following the governor’s refusal to sign the chief minister’s advice.

