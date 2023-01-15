Hania Aamir's latest pictures break the internet

Lollywood's dimple queen Hania Aamir is back in town to steal the attention all for herself. The 25-year-old diva who is known for her effervescent personality and ethereal beauty always manages to leave her fans in awe whether with her impeccable acting performances in Anaa, Ishqiya, and Dil Ruba or for her sartorial choices during red carpet debuts or award show performances.

Being one of the most followed celebrities, with 6.5 million followers, the Titli actress is often giving an insight into her private and professional life through Instagram interactions and posts. This time again, the Mere Humsafar diva has the internet in awe as she posted yet another bunch of breathtaking pictures.

Clad in an all-black outfit, the Janaan famed diva stunned in a black leather jacket, a silver Cuban link chain, and leather pants, Aamir gave Matrix vibes through and through.

With almost 500K likes on Instagram, the Parwaaz Hay Junoon actress has social media users obsessed.

On the work front, Aamir was recently seen in Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, and Sang-e-Mah, and is currently working on Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.