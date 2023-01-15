Search

Pakistani TV actress Alisbha Yasin ties the knot

Noor Fatima 09:31 PM | 15 Jan, 2023
Source: Alishba Yasin (Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for the accomplished child actor, Alishba Yasin, as she ties the knot at a young age.

Yasin who had recently shared scintillating pictures from her 'Baat Pakki' ceremony, now broke the internet with her Nikkah pictures. The news of the Badguman actress's matrimony at such a young age, keeping in view that she recently graduated from high school, came as a surprise for many people who were pleased to see Yasin starting a new journey in her life.  

Leaving her fans in awe of her beauty and grace, Yasin stunned everyone with her beige-themed Nikkah. Social media users sent congratulatory messages to the young bride. 

Clad in a traditional dress with accents of off-white, gold embroidery, and beige borders, the Ab Kar Meri Rafugari star complemented the look with a nude lip and statement eyes. For her big day, Yasin wore her hair in a low bun.     

On the work front, Yasin has worked in numerous drama serials including Badgumaan, Bandhan, and Ab Kar Meri Rafugari.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

