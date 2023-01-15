Pakistani forces kill two facilitators of Peshawar terror attack

Three policemen were martyred in terror attack on Peshawar police station
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani forces have gunned down two militants during an intelligence-based operation in the northwestern part of the country neighboring Afghanistan.
Reports in local media suggest that facilitators of the Peshwar attack were hunted, a day after three policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were martyred in attack.
It was reported that attackers managed to escape in dark but were eliminated in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Shinwari Qilla area of Sarband in the provincial capital Peshawar.
CTD officials told the media that an exchange of fire took place between CTD personnel and the militants. The operation was conducted on a tip-off from intelligence agencies about the militants’ presence in the restive area after the brazen attack, the latest in an ongoing terror wave.
The dead militants, identified as Gul Hai and Hazrat Omar alias Mansoor, belonged to TTP and were actively involved in attacks against forces.
One of the dead militants killed in the operation was also involved in suicide attacks on Additional IG Police Ashraf Noor and deadly attacks on the ANP leader.
KP and Balochistan have seen an uptick in terrorist attacks from the Afghan side of the border, as militants are taking shelter in the neighboring country.
