Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 15th January, 2024

Web Desk
08:26 AM | 15 Jan, 2024
Daily Horoscope - 15th January, 2024

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you   have to control your anger which shows your disgust and anxiety. Remember one point clearly that you will be the hub of focus, whether you are single or in a relationship. Be patient and resigned for the tasks.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you need to remain in calmness during pain and trail but be prepared for accepting any new partnership. Don’t express feeling of love and hate. Be happy and contented in life.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you may find that some matters may be improving in your personal life. You have an adventurous spirit to enjoy and relish moments. Having a strong connection with someone who matches your interests and passions near your circle.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you have to prepare for a recurring issue regarding health concern. An amazing chance to act is knocking on your door thanks to a new perspective. Be conscious of your deteriorating health issues.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you may find something appear encouraging and an exciting. Take the initiative right now and start talking to that special someone. It’s up to you to initiate contact because it’s conceivable that they are unaware of your feelings for them.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, you may need to accept a new change. You have to strengthen your old relationship with sparing time and affection. But you shouldn’t let them to deter you. Try to work in the best abilities on all of your imaginative ideas. Stay connected and thrilled for new assignments.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may doubt your chances for a love relationship. This may make you panic and disturbed. You are a bright and attractive person but still feeling a little uneasy and insecure over certain issues. Be committed and dedicated for all assignments.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, you may likely pass through an emotional whirlwind unexpectedly. You have a brilliant notion to share your flair and enthusiasm. Try a sincere effort to accomplish official tasks. Be confident and reliable for failure you have confronted.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you might run into some annoying disagreements with your life partner but don’t let that get you down.  Don’t provide any opportunity to anyone to exploit with you. It’s high time to remain in touch with your significant other because maintaining a healthy relationship requires communication

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, it’s now mandatory to differentiate between personal and professional lives. Always try to avoid discussing work matters with your loved ones when you are with them. Be conscious and stronger.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, your romance with your companion may turn into diverse shape later. You will experience the electrifying pleasure for all completed tasks timely. Don’t overlook the sensible choices you make together. Stay calm and serene on troublesome issues.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, it will be your luckiest day because your beloved will realize your true and sincere love. Your feeling for becoming ambitious and focused being will help you cherish your dreams in future. Keep striving for targets assigned. Be contented and clear-headed in
 life.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

09:18 AM | 14 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 14, 2024

08:38 AM | 13 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 13th January 2024

09:18 AM | 12 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 12, 2024

08:42 AM | 11 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 11th January, 2024

08:42 AM | 10 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 10th January 2024

08:42 AM | 9 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 9th January 2024

Advertisement

Latest

11:21 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Foggy conditions persist in capital amid biting cold

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 15th January, 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 15 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the first day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9  282.15 
Euro EUR 306.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.26 756.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.45 39.85
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.97 923.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 730.83 738.83
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 328.79 331.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates increase in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 14 January 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw an increase on Sunday amid a positive trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 14 January 2024

On Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs221,000 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs189,480.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,582, 21 karat rate at Rs193,375 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,750.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: