Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana Trump passes away in New York

WASHINGTON – Former US President Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump died at the age of 73.

The news was shared by Donald Trump on a social media platform, Truth Social. "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," he wrote.

Donald and Ivana married in 1977 and divorced in 1992. They had three children together – Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

"Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination," the Trump family said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Trump (@erictrump)

Her family members did not mention the cause of her death but reports suggested that she died of cardiac arrest.

Ivanka Trump also expressed grief on her mother’s demise. Taking to Facebook, she wrote: “Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance”.

“I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always,” she concluded.