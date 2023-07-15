In call with IMF chief, PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude for finalising bailout funds for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to International Monetary Fund (IMF) MD Kristalina Georgieva for finalising $ 3 billion bailout funds for Pakistan.

In his conversation, the premier hailed Georgieva for support and assistance in finalising the recently concluded Stand-by Agreement (SBA) and acknowledged the leadership and professionalism of the IMF.

Pakistan’s state broadcaster reported that IMF chief also hailed the Pakistani Prime Minister for presenting a convincing case, despite initial doubts from the Funds Board due to past trust issues.

She further emphasised the strong ties and mutual trust between Pakistan and US based organization and reaffirmed the commitment to assisting South Asian nation.

During the recent interaction, PM Sharif assured that he would not tolerate any violations of the agreement and mentioned that incumbent government would fulfill its obligations until August, after which an interim government would take over.

Sharif, 71, expressed confidence that if his party comes in power, he would work with the IMF and development partners to revitalize the economy.