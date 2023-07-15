Porn clip plays on projector screen during Institute of Public Health seminar in Lahore

LAHORE – Participants and organisers of Institute of Public Health administration were left shocked when a pornographic clip played on a projector screen for some time.
Participants, which also a large number of women, faced uncomfortable scenario when some unidentified person played a porn clip on the main screen.
The projector was meant to display attendants, and it started playing an obscene clip all of a sudden. The clip reportedly continued for a minute and was stopped after it created a frenzy among the administration.
The disgraceful incident was even filmed by some participants on their mobile phones who later shared these clips on Twitter and other social apps, forcing the officials to start an inquiry.
لاہور میں انسٹی ٹیوٹ آف پبلک ہیلتھ میں گلوبل نیو انیشٹوز ان ڈینگی اینڈ سچویشن ان پاکستان زوم سیمینار میں اچانک فحش ویڈیو چلنے لگی،سمینار میں خواتین کی بڑی تعداد بھی شریک تھی،انتظامیہ کافی دیر تک فحش ویڈیو ہٹانے میں ناکام رہی۔ pic.twitter.com/Y2JTJ89KOA— Bilal Nadeem محمد بلال ندیم (@MBilalkhan525) July 14, 2023
The incident occurred during online international seminar on prevention of dengue which was attended by Punjab Health Minister Javed Akram, Institute of Public Health Dean, and other officials including speakers from other countries.
As per the initial reports, an unidentified user logged in to the system and played the porn on the screen which kept on running, prompting organisers to block the user.
The incident caused outrage, forcing IPH officials to report it to Federal Investigators. A complaint has been registered with FIA’s cyber wing while proceedings are underway.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 15, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|367.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Karachi
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Quetta
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Attock
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Multan
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.