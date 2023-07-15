Porn clip plays on projector screen during Institute of Public Health seminar in Lahore

LAHORE – Participants and organisers of Institute of Public Health administration were left shocked when a pornographic clip played on a projector screen for some time.

Participants, which also a large number of women, faced uncomfortable scenario when some unidentified person played a porn clip on the main screen.

The projector was meant to display attendants, and it started playing an obscene clip all of a sudden. The clip reportedly continued for a minute and was stopped after it created a frenzy among the administration.

The disgraceful incident was even filmed by some participants on their mobile phones who later shared these clips on Twitter and other social apps, forcing the officials to start an inquiry.

لاہور میں انسٹی ٹیوٹ آف پبلک ہیلتھ میں گلوبل نیو انیشٹوز ان ڈینگی اینڈ سچویشن ان پاکستان زوم سیمینار میں اچانک فحش ویڈیو چلنے لگی،سمینار میں خواتین کی بڑی تعداد بھی شریک تھی،انتظامیہ کافی دیر تک فحش ویڈیو ہٹانے میں ناکام رہی۔ pic.twitter.com/Y2JTJ89KOA — Bilal Nadeem محمد بلال ندیم (@MBilalkhan525) July 14, 2023

The incident occurred during online international seminar on prevention of dengue which was attended by Punjab Health Minister Javed Akram, Institute of Public Health Dean, and other officials including speakers from other countries.

As per the initial reports, an unidentified user logged in to the system and played the porn on the screen which kept on running, prompting organisers to block the user.

The incident caused outrage, forcing IPH officials to report it to Federal Investigators. A complaint has been registered with FIA’s cyber wing while proceedings are underway.