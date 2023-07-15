Search

BusinessPakistan

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from July 16?

Web Desk 09:46 AM | 15 Jul, 2023
What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from July 16?
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The prices of petroleum products are expected to go down for the second half of next month as the federal government planned to give relief to the inflation-weary people who are facing record food and fuel prices.

Sharif led government is set to review the prices of petroleum products today for the next fortnight.

Sources familiar with the development claimed that improvement in local currency will help the government cut the ex-depot price of petrol however, the IMF's condition on hike in the petroleum levy, could also hamper the relief for masses.

Meanwhile, the petroleum levy on high-speed diesel (HSD) is expected to move up for the next two weeks.

Prices of PoL products saw an increase globally in recent days, but as PKR shows resistance against the greenback following the disbursement of funds from IMF and financial assistance from a friendly nation, people could get a slight relief in petrol price.

As of July 15, petrol’s ex-depot price is showing a decline of around Rs10 from the existing price however the ex-depot price of High-Speed Diesel shows a surge of more than Rs3.50.

Similarly, prices of light-speed diesel, and Kerosene are also showing an upward trend.

Pakistan is charging Rs50 per litre petroleum levy on High-Speed Diesel, while IMF wants it to be increased to Rs60 per litre however, instead of raising levy by Rs10, the government could make jack up the PL by Rs5.

In the last fortnight's review, the government kept petrol prices unchanged for the next fortnight till 15 July. 

Dar announces govt's decision on petrol, diesel prices

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

In call with IMF chief, PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude for finalising bailout funds for Pakistan

09:22 AM | 15 Jul, 2023

Pakistan gets first LNG shipment offer in a year after IMF approves $3 billion bailout package

12:15 AM | 15 Jul, 2023

Pakistan's army chief arrives in Iran on two-day official visit

11:58 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Pakistan Army shows serious concerns over TTP safe havens in Afghanistan

07:17 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Gold price up by Rs6,500 per tola in Pakistan

06:47 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Pakistan to spend Rs400m for hoisting tallest national flag on Independence Day

04:50 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ibraheem Gill, Rashid Bachani lift National Tennis U12 doubles title 

10:34 AM | 15 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 15th July 2023

09:02 AM | 15 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 15, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 283.15
Euro EUR 307 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 367.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 193 196
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.7 740.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 38.7 39.1
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.65 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.87 60.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.54 177.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 715.54 723.54
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.91 26.21
Swiss Franc CHF 320.45 322.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.11

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 15, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (15 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Karachi PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Islamabad PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Peshawar PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Quetta PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Sialkot PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Attock PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Gujranwala PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Jehlum PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Multan PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Bahawalpur PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Gujrat PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Nawabshah PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Chakwal PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Hyderabad PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Nowshehra PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Sargodha PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Faisalabad PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540
Mirpur PKR 212,900 PKR 2,540

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: