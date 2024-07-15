IHC bars authorities from arresting Sanam Javed till July 18

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has barred authorities from arresting PTI activist Sanam Javed from arresting till July 18 in any case.

IHC’s Justice Miagul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the order on a petition filed by the PTI worker’s father against the detention of his daughter.

The high court has warned that it would withdraw its order if Sanam utters any controversial statement during this period. It also directed her to remain in the Islamabad limits till July 18.

Sanam was represented by his lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq while officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Balochistan police were present in the court. Islamabad Police IGP Ali Nasir Rizvi also attended the hearing.

During the hearing, the Islamabad advocate general told court that the Balochistan police had sought transit remand to shift Sanam to Balochistan.

Justice Aurangzeb has sought one-year record of cases registered against the PTI worker, who was arrested after a crackdown was launched over May 9 riots.

A day earlier, PTI leader Sanam Javed had been re-arrested by Islamabad police shortly after her acquittal in an FIA case.

The district and sessions court in the capital city had acquitted Sanam Javed from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) case.