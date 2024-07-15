IHC bars authorities from arresting Sanam Javed till July 18

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has barred authorities from arresting PTI activist Sanam Javed from arresting till July 18 in any case.
IHC’s Justice Miagul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the order on a petition filed by the PTI worker’s father against the detention of his daughter.
The high court has warned that it would withdraw its order if Sanam utters any controversial statement during this period. It also directed her to remain in the Islamabad limits till July 18.
Sanam was represented by his lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq while officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Balochistan police were present in the court. Islamabad Police IGP Ali Nasir Rizvi also attended the hearing.
During the hearing, the Islamabad advocate general told court that the Balochistan police had sought transit remand to shift Sanam to Balochistan.
Justice Aurangzeb has sought one-year record of cases registered against the PTI worker, who was arrested after a crackdown was launched over May 9 riots.
A day earlier, PTI leader Sanam Javed had been re-arrested by Islamabad police shortly after her acquittal in an FIA case.
The district and sessions court in the capital city had acquitted Sanam Javed from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) case.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 15, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
