Khairan Soniya: Falak Shabir releases new track about love & heartbreak
Share
Falak Shabir is one of the few names that cross our mind when one thinks about artistes that have managed to establish massive fan followings in Pakistan and otherwise.
Now, the talented singer has come to the limelight with his latest single ‘Khairan Soniya.’
Your choice in music might contain multitudes, but there's one thing that can be discovered in any genre: sad love songs.
Sometimes the best cure for a broken heart is to listen to a heartbreaking song that resonates with you the most. ‘Khairan Soniya’ is another track you will have on repeat for its impassioned vibe.
The beat of the song works as a powerful emotional catalyst that brings in lots of sympathy and compassion for the one we love.
Overall, it’s another hit that you just can’t miss out on!
Falak Shabir is best known for hits like Tu Mera Dil, Junooniyat, Ik Waar and Ijazat.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Pakistani police arrest two Indian high commission employees05:40 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 146,000 cases of coronavirus – 2,751 confirmed ...05:19 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- PCB unveils ambitious 5-year strategy for cricket05:10 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- UN Rights Council agrees to urgent debate on racism, police violence05:04 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Russia jails US ex-marine in spy trial04:52 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Fawad Khan, Zulfi Bukhari considered as South Asia’s Best Dressed ...03:17 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Khairan Soniya: Falak Shabir releases new track about love & ...02:14 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Diriliş: Ertuğrul is a classic masterpiece, says Shaan Shahid12:59 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020