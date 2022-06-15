Alizeh Shah shares stunning hair makeover video
Alizeh Shah shares stunning hair makeover video
KARACHI – Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she shot to fame with drama serials Ehd e Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman and Jo Tu Chahay.

She frequently shares her transformation videos and glam looks with her fans on Instagram, garnering applaud and criticism alike.

This time around, the 21-year-old starlet mesmerised her admirers by flaunting her new hair makeover.

The Tanaa Banaa actress shared an Instagram story in which she looks stunning with curly hair and bold lipstick. She can also be seen enjoying an English song in her car.

She also shared an old photo of herself with straight hair, apparently seeking suggestions from fans about what hairstyle suits her. 

Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral ...

Pakistan's rising actress Alizeh Shah’s beautiful looks and rebellious nature works like a magnet since the Ehd e ...

