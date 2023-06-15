Guinness World Records confirms non-stop cooking record of Hilda Baci

The remarkable achievement of a Nigerian chef attempting to break the record for non-stop cooking has now been officially recognized by Guinness World Records (GWR).

Hilda Baci, the talented chef, gained nationwide fame after cooking continuously for four days last month. During this extraordinary feat, she cooked for an impressive 100 hours, with the provision of a five-minute break each hour or the equivalent over several hours as allowed by GWR guidelines.

GWR has now officially logged her record at 93 hours and 11 minutes, deducting seven hours due to a longer break taken on one occasion than permitted. Nevertheless, she still surpassed the previous record set by Indian chef Lata Tondon in Rewa, central India, in 2019 by over five hours.

Chef Baci, aged 27, showcased her culinary prowess by preparing more than 100 different dishes, starting from 15:00 GMT on Thursday, May 11th, and concluding on the following Monday. While GWR officials were not present at the event held in the upscale area of Lekki in Lagos, they later reviewed the recorded footage from CCTV cameras.

Throughout her record-breaking endeavour, Baci predominantly cooked traditional Nigerian meals, including the famous jollof rice, various rice and pasta dishes, and akara, a beloved street food made from deep-fried mashed beans. The cooked food was generously distributed to invited guests.

As per GWR rules, she was allowed one assistant at a time and could only use the restroom or take naps during her designated breaks.

Reflecting on her motivation for undertaking this remarkable challenge, Baci shared, "I just knew that I need to do something that is... out of the ordinary to put myself on the map, to put Nigeria on the map, to put young African women on the map."

"After reviewing all the footage, we're delighted to announce that Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual)"

The physical strain of the cooking marathon was evident, and Baci received cold compresses on her head and foot massages during her breaks. A medical assistant monitored her vital signs. Her record-breaking attempt captivated the entire country, with politicians and celebrities visiting to support and cheer her on. "Hilda's cook-a-thon was indeed so popular that our website crashed for two days due to the immense volume of traffic we received from her legion of loyal fans," stated GWR.

Baci, no stranger to competitive kitchen events, previously emerged victorious in the inaugural edition of the "Jollof Faceoff" in 2021, triumphing over other participants, including a Ghanaian finalist, to claim the title for the best version of West Africa's fiercely contested spicy rice dish.

She attributes her passion for cooking to her mother's culinary techniques and proudly emphasizes that her recipes are all homemade.