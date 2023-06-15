Pakistan's Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

LAHORE – Nahida Khan has announced her retirement from international cricket 14 years after making her ODI debut in Bogra, Bangladesh against Sri Lanka on 7 February 2009.
Nahida became the only female cricketer from Balochistan to represent Pakistan as she represented the national women’s team in 120 international matches, scoring 2,014 runs and taking one wicket. She holds the record for the most catches in an ODI innings, taking four catches in Pakistan’s 94-run win over Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2018.
She also represented Pakistan in three 50-over World Cups (2013, 2017 and 2022) and in four T20 World Cups (2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018).
Nahida has also made a foray into the field of coaching, having recently worked as the assistant coach of Blasters in the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament held in Karachi. Previously, she deputised head coach Taufiq Umar’s Amazons side, which won the Women’s League exhibition matches 2-1 against Super Women in March.
Reflecting on her retirement, Nahida Khan said: “I am grateful to the unwavering support I received throughout my career. I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches, and the Pakistan Cricket Board for their guidance and belief in my abilities. I also want to thank the passionate fans who supported throughout my journey, both in Pakistan and across the globe.”
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed meager gains against the US dollar in the interbank.
During the interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by Rs0.18 during the early hours and was quoted at 287 against the greenback.
On Wednesday, the embattled rupee closed at 287.18 in the inter-bank market, with a slight appreciation of Rs0.28 percent.
In the open market, the Pakistani rupee recovered while the spread between the two currency exchange markets had hit a record high of Rs27.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-15-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Karachi
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Quetta
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Attock
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Multan
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.