Pakistan's Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

06:17 PM | 15 Jun, 2023
Pakistan's Nahida Khan retires from international cricket
Source: Nahida Khan (Instagram)

LAHORE – Nahida Khan has announced her retirement from international cricket 14 years after making her ODI debut in Bogra, Bangladesh against Sri Lanka on 7 February 2009.

Nahida became the only female cricketer from Balochistan to represent Pakistan as she represented the national women’s team in 120 international matches, scoring 2,014 runs and taking one wicket. She holds the record for the most catches in an ODI innings, taking four catches in Pakistan’s 94-run win over Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2018.

She also represented Pakistan in three 50-over World Cups (2013, 2017 and 2022) and in four T20 World Cups (2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018).

Nahida has also made a foray into the field of coaching, having recently worked as the assistant coach of Blasters in the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament held in Karachi. Previously, she deputised head coach Taufiq Umar’s Amazons side, which won the Women’s League exhibition matches 2-1 against Super Women in March.

Reflecting on her retirement, Nahida Khan said: “I am grateful to the unwavering support I received throughout my career. I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches, and the Pakistan Cricket Board for their guidance and belief in my abilities. I also want to thank the passionate fans who supported throughout my journey, both in Pakistan and across the globe.”

