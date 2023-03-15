Search

Mohammad Rizwan achieves another PSL milestone

09:04 PM | 15 Mar, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan has achieved another milestone as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) entered crucial playoff stages.

The right-hand batsman made 33 runs while playing against Lahore Qalandars in qualifier of the eighth edition of the tournament, completing his 500 runs. With this achievement, he has become the first player to complete 500 runs in three consecutive editions of the PSL.

Rizwan had smashed 500 in PSL6 and 546 runs in the seventh edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, his team has set a target of 161 runs for Shaheeen Afridi’s squad with both sides eying to seal berth in the PSL8 final. 

Multan Sultan’s Usman Khan slams fastest century in history of PSL

