Punjab, Sindh announce strict lockdown from May 15 to 17

LAHORE – A strict three-day long lockdown has been announced in the Punjab and Sindh provinces as part of preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to media reports, all commercial activities, small business, markets will remain closed from May 15 to 17 in both the provinces, during the complete lockdown.

The move came after the rapid surge in the confirmed infections across the country as the cases tally rose above 35,500.

Earlier, Sindh government announced 100 percent lockdown on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays in the province except for the businesses and shops providing essential services.

However, this time round, the stricter lockdown will be clamped during which all sorts of businesses, including milk and vegetable shops and pharmacies, will remain shut from noon on Friday.

The eateries and medical stores will be allowed to open after the 3pm.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government had also extended the partial lockdown till May 31, for which a notification was issued.

According to the notification, all small shops in Punjab will remain open for four days a week and all major shopping malls and educational institutions in Punjab will remain closed.