7,000 stranded Pakistanis to be brought back before Eid al Fitr 2020

ISLAMABAD - Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan informed the National Assembly on Friday that seven thousand stranded Pakistanis will be brought back home before Eid al Fitr.

During the NA session, he said that thousands of stranded Pakistanis, including students, workers, members of Tableeghi Jamaat, and pilgrims, from across the globe have been repatriated.

He said Pakistani prisoners from Oman and the United Arab Emirates were brought back free of cost. He said Aviation Division operated 181 inbound flights and took over 25,000 passengers to their destinations in 27 countries. He said around 250 students from Wuhan and China will be repatriated through special flight on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said chartered planes should be dispatched to repatriate stranded Pakistanis from various countries.

Talking about the coronavirus situation, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal said serious and collective efforts are required to curtail the coronavirus.

Ahsan Iqbal proposed that local governments in Punjab should immediately be restored and the federal government should declare education emergency, reduce petroleum, electricity, and gas prices to provide relief to the common people in wake of COVID-19.