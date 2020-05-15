China registers 4 new COVID-19 cases
China registers 4 new COVID-19 cases
BEIJING - China has registered four new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, with no people having died of the disease.

According to the National Health Commission, all four new coronavirus cases were detected in the province of Jilin. The authorities also recorded 11 new asymptomatic cases, the commission said on Friday.

"The National Health Commission received information about 82,933 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 91 currently ill people. 11 people are in critical condition, 4,633 have died, 78,209 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 302,000 fatalities.

