Punjab resumes public transport amid COVID-19 outbreak

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Friday has given permission to resume public transport system across the province amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to media details, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has summoned a session to discuss and issue complete standard operating procedure (SOP) plan for the public transport in the province.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the Punjab province remains the worst-hit province by the coronavirus pandemic with 13,914 confirmed cases and more than 210 fatalities.