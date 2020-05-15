Punjab resumes public transport amid COVID-19 outbreak
Web Desk
01:23 PM | 15 May, 2020
Punjab resumes public transport amid COVID-19 outbreak
Share

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Friday has given permission to resume public transport system across the province amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to media details, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has summoned a session to discuss and issue complete standard operating procedure (SOP) plan for the public transport in the province.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the Punjab province remains the worst-hit province by the coronavirus pandemic with 13,914 confirmed cases and more than 210 fatalities.

More From This Category
Another cop dies of COVID-19 in Punjab
12:00 PM | 16 May, 2020
KP decides to restore public transport, extends ...
11:42 AM | 16 May, 2020
ISPR releases special documentary on use of PPE ...
10:19 AM | 16 May, 2020
Pakistan resumes partial domestic flight ...
09:54 AM | 16 May, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak: ECC approves ‘Emergency ...
08:55 AM | 16 May, 2020
Pakistan to start producing COVID-19 drug ...
12:22 AM | 16 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Honey Singh sends love to his ‘favorite kid’ Ahmed Shah
04:35 PM | 15 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr