Lahore beauty parlour owner booked for making semi-nude photos of customers during skin polish

LAHORE – A case has been registered against a woman for making semi-nude photos of customers at her beauty parlour during skin polish process in Lahore.
The case has been registered at the Nawab Town Police Station after Cyber Crime Unite Lahore completed its investigation into the matter under PECA Act, marking it the first case under the new law.
She was booked on making photos of two girls, who had visited her parlour for skin polish. The owner, identified as Rukhsana, made the objectionable photos using her mobile phone.
The First Investigation Report (FIR) said that several other semi-nude photos of other women were also recovered from the possession of the suspect.
The beauty parlour owner used to share these photos in various WhatsApp groups.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 15, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.