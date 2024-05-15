Lahore beauty parlour owner booked for making semi-nude photos of customers during skin polish

LAHORE – A case has been registered against a woman for making semi-nude photos of customers at her beauty parlour during skin polish process in Lahore.

The case has been registered at the Nawab Town Police Station after Cyber Crime Unite Lahore completed its investigation into the matter under PECA Act, marking it the first case under the new law.

She was booked on making photos of two girls, who had visited her parlour for skin polish. The owner, identified as Rukhsana, made the objectionable photos using her mobile phone.

The First Investigation Report (FIR) said that several other semi-nude photos of other women were also recovered from the possession of the suspect.

The beauty parlour owner used to share these photos in various WhatsApp groups.